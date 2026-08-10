7-Year-Old Dies As House Collapses Amid Torrential Rain In MP’s Dindori | FP photo

BHOPAL/ DINDORI (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old boy died in Nadiya Tola under Karounda village panchayat, Gada Sarai police station area in Dindori district, after a mud house collapsed during torrential overnight rain. The area received six inches of rain in 9-hour span.

Narmada, Kharmer and Chakrar rivers are in spate. On Sunday morning, the bridge over Narmada River, one near Dindori city and the other near Jogi Tikariya submerged.

After water flowed over the bridges, the police installed barricades and halted traffic. Consequently, road connectivity between Dindori and Jabalpur has been disrupted.

The Narmada bridge on Jabalpur-Amarkantak National Highway near Jogi Tikariya submerged on Sunday morning. Similarly, the approximately 25-ft-high Narmada bridge located within Dindori town also submerged.

Barricades were set up to block the route after water rose above the bridge decks. The submergence of both bridges severely disrupted road traffic between Dindori and Jabalpur. Meanwhile, backwater levels in the river's low-lying areas continue to rise.

Temples and ghats along the banks of Narmada River have submerged. Water level reached up to 4 feet in houses situated near the river.

Since morning, the administration began evacuating residents from these riverside houses and moved them to safer locations.

Several parts of the district became waterlogged. Residents have seen their belongings get soaked as water entered their houses.

Other area in the district that received heavy rain included Bajag, Karanjia and Amarkantak. The swelling of the Kharmer and Chakrar rivers has led to waterlogging in the surrounding villages.

"Rain was torrential. A boy died due to house collapse. Jabalpur-Mandla-Dindori-Amarkantak road connectivity disrupted as Narmada, Kharmer and Chakrar rivers overflowed and submerged both the bridges," said Dindori SDOP Satish Dwivedi.