6th Pay Commission Benefits - Madhya Pradesh High Court Grants 4 Weeks To State Government | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): High Court principal seat has granted four weeks to the State government to comply with the court’s directive to decide the representation of primary teachers in government schools for granting them the benefit of 6th Pay Commission from 01.01.2006 and treat seniority from the date of first appointment in 1998.

The court granted time to the State government during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by 497 teachers.

The respondents in the contempt petitions are principal secretaries Rashmi Arum Shami and Gulshan Bamra.

Justice Deepak Khot allowed the prayer of State government counsel for four weeks' time to be given to comply the court’s order.

The petitioners’ counsel Jitendra Arya submitted before the court that the Supreme Court has dismissed the SLP filed by the State government against the High Court order of December 12, 2025.

On December 12, 2025 the High Court ordered that ‘the petition is disposed with a direction that if the petitioners (primary teachers) prefer a representation individually before the State government within a period of 30 days, the state government shall take a decision thereon within a further period of 90 days by passing a well-reasoned and speaking order in accordance with law’.

The primary teachers sought direction to the State government to treat the seniority from the date of first appointment from the year 1998 and not from 01.04.2007 and accordingly re-fix and revised the pay scale from the initial appointment by removing the anomaly in the pay Commission and to further grant the benefit of 6th Pay Commission and pay arrears and interest thereon @ 12% p.a.

Further they demanded to grant the benefit of 6th Pay Commission from 01.01.2006 as per M.P. Pay Revision Rules, 2009 and that the respondents be directed to release the arrears of pay to the petitioners while calculating the benefit of 6th Pay Commission.