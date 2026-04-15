68-Year-Old Trader Dies Of Suspected ‘Attack’ While Swimming In Bhopal

Bhopal News: 25-Year-Old Young Biker Dies After Hit By Vehicle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 68-year-old trader, identified as Sanjay Tyagi, died after reportedly suffering a suspected silent heart attack while swimming at Prakash Taran Pushkar under the TT Nagar police station limits on Wednesday evening.

According to police, Tyagi was in the pool when he suddenly became unresponsive. A swimming trainer and police personnel Lokesh Joshi immediately administered CPR. Their prompt response briefly revived his breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition but succumbed on the way.

Tyagi, a resident of Amaltas Colony in Shahpura, had been a regular member of the swimming facility for the past 25 years.

TT Nagar police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar stated that the pool has a maximum depth of six feet, while the specific spot where the incident occurred is only about four feet deep. This has led to suspicion that the death was caused by a cardiac arrest rather than drowning.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent to Hamidia Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report is received.