e-Paper Get App

67th award function: WCR receives Pt Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency

WCR General manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Additional General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri received Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for overall efficiency from the Railway Minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 12:48 AM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR, Jabalpur) received Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency in 67th award distribution function in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics & Information Technology, was the chief guest and felicitated outstanding railwaymen and Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs for their dedication in service and efficiency.

WCR General manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Additional General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri received Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for overall efficiency from the Railway Minister.

According to Railway officials, the General Manager and principal chief Mechanical Engineer individually received Rolling Stock Shield and principal chief medical director got Comprehensive Health Care Shield, principal chief personnel officer was given Personnel Management Shield and Principal Chief Store Manager got Sales Management Shield. Apart from this, 1 WCR officer and 5 employees received certificates of excellence and awards.

Read Also
Bhopal: Minister Vishvas Sarang asks municipal corporation to clean drains before monsoon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopal67th award function: WCR receives Pt Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Mumbai: BMC school uniforms to lose their blues; committee of civic officials and designers working...

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board

Missing Nepal plane: Family of 4 from Thane among 22 people on board

Your date with monsoon is closer than you think; rains expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 10

Your date with monsoon is closer than you think; rains expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 10

Mumbai: MMRDA appoints sub-contractor for delayed Metro 4 civil packages

Mumbai: MMRDA appoints sub-contractor for delayed Metro 4 civil packages

IPL 2022 final: Orange cap, Purple cap after GT vs RR clash

IPL 2022 final: Orange cap, Purple cap after GT vs RR clash