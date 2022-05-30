67th award function: WCR receives Pt Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): West Central Railway (WCR, Jabalpur) received Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant shield for overall efficiency in 67th award distribution function in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Minister of Railways, Communications & Electronics & Information Technology, was the chief guest and felicitated outstanding railwaymen and Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs for their dedication in service and efficiency.

WCR General manager Sudhir Kumar Gupta and Additional General Manager Shobhan Chaudhuri received Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Shield for overall efficiency from the Railway Minister.

According to Railway officials, the General Manager and principal chief Mechanical Engineer individually received Rolling Stock Shield and principal chief medical director got Comprehensive Health Care Shield, principal chief personnel officer was given Personnel Management Shield and Principal Chief Store Manager got Sales Management Shield. Apart from this, 1 WCR officer and 5 employees received certificates of excellence and awards.

