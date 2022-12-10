e-Paper Get App
65th National Shooting Championship: Shotgun events end, state shooters win 7 medals

During the tournament, shooter Arjit Singh won an individual gold medal in the shotgun skeet event

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 65th National Shooting Championship Competition, shotgun event, concluded on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh’s shotgun shooters won a total of seven medals in different events. The tournament was held in New Delhi from November 20 to December 10.

The Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy shotgun coach Indrajeet Sikdar told Free Press that MP shooters won seven medals including one gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

During the tournament, shooter Arjit Singh won an individual gold medal in the shotgun skeet event. Similarly, shooter Arjun Thakur won a silver medal and Rituraj Bundela won a bronze medal in skeet event.

Along with this, MP State Shooting Academy’s trio of Arjun Thakur, Arjit Singh, and Rituraj Bundela won the silver medal in the senior team event. In the junior team event, MP shooters Arjit Singh Yadav, Rituraj Bundela, and Atul Singh Rajawat won silver medal.

In the women’s category, MP State Shooting Academy’s Vanshika Tiwari, along with Kajal Singh and Shivani, won the bronze medal in skeet event.

Earlier, shooter Rituraj Bundela won a bronze medal in the junior men's skeet team competition at International Shooting Sport Federation shotgun world championships held in Osijek, Croatia.

