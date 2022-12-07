65th National Shooting Championship: MP girls shoot medals in pistol team events

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy’s shooters won three medals on Wednesday.

State’s girls win three medals, including one silver and two bronze, in different pistol shooting team events. In the 50-meter senior women's civilian team event, MP Academy’s shooters Shreeprabha, Ankita, and Nancy won a silver medal.

In the 50m Junior Women Team event, state academy’s Manvi Jain, Ankita Prasad, and Nancy Solanki won a bronze medal, and shooters Harshita Chouksey, Ankita Prasad, and Nancy Solanki won a bronze medal in the 50m junior women's civillian team event.

Shooter Nancy Solanki has stunned everyone with her performance in the present 65th National Shooting Championship. She has won a total of five medals in this tournament, including an individual silver medal and four medals in team events.

