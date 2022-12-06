65th National Shooting Championship: Madhya Pradesh’s shooter Nancy clinches another medal for state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the ongoing 65th National Shooting Championship for Pistol Events, organised in Bhopal from November 20 to December 12, the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy's shooters won a bronze medal.

Shooters Nancy Solanki and Yugpratap Singh Rathore of the Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy have won a bronze medal in the 10 m air pistol mixed team (youth) event.

Shooter Nancy Solanki has stunned everyone with her performance in the present 65th National Shooting Championship, as this is her second medal in the tournament; she also earned an individual silver medal.

Earlier, when asked about the expected number of medals from the MP shooters, the coach, Jaywardhan Singh, replied, "Sports is a very unexpected field, I can’t give a certain or approximate number, but I am sure that our shooters will bring medals as they are in good shape."

He added, "All the shooters who are going to participate in the tournament are selected on the basis of their performances at different tournaments like state-level championships and many others."

About 6,500 shooters are participating in the tournament from all over the country. All the shooters are reaching the venue on different dates according to their respective events. The MP contingent consists of approximately 150 shooters. In the ongoing pistol tournament, twenty shooters from the MP Shooting Academy are part of the state team.