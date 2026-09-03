65-Year-Old Carried 3 Km On Cot As Flooded River Blocks Ambulance In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man was carried on a cot for nearly three kilometres through flooded and muddy roads after the swelling Semrawal River prevented an ambulance from reaching his village in Satna district on Thursday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

Heavy rainfall caused the river to overflow, flooding the roads connecting Sohas and Semra in Raghurajnagar tehsil. When Semra resident Jagannath Singh suddenly fell ill on Thursday morning, his family called an ambulance. However, the vehicle had to stop midway as floodwater had submerged the road.

With no other option, Singh's family members and villagers placed him on a cot and carried him on their shoulders for around three kilometres to reach the ambulance. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Residents said the area gets cut off during every monsoon when the Semrawal River floods, severely affecting vehicular movement and access to emergency medical services.

No Road In MP’s Sironj Village, Patients Carried On Cots As Ambulances Fail To Reach

Residents of Harsampur village have demanded the government build a metalled road, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

The absence of a metalled road forces them to wade through a muddy road during the rainy season.

According to villagers, Janani Express, meant to take pregnant women to hospital for delivery of child, cannot enter the village due to lack of a concrete road.