62% Divorce Cases Registered In City Due To Love Marriages |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s family court has registered a whopping 4,375 divorce cases from January till September. 62 per cent of such cases have occurred where the couple had got married following a prolonged love affair.

Prosecution officials said that in 20 per cent of these cases, the couple had even been in a live-in relationship and despite being well-aware of their spouse’s attributes, their marriage did not last long.

Officials continued by saying that these days, love marriages are lasting for a maximum of six months. Most of these marriages have been ending in fights, arguments, disputes and on a resentful note within three months only.

Lately, the Supreme Court had also pronounced during one of its verdicts that love marriages these days are logging the maximum number of divorce cases.

The situation has come to such a passe in Bhopal that men are the maximum ones to suffer in these cases, as 58 per cent of the applicants filing for divorce were men, while 42 per cent were women. In 39 per cent of the cases, the decision to file for divorce had been taken unanimously.

A year ago, a couple residing in Arera Colony had got hitched. They filed for divorce in August. The wife levelled allegations that her husband pays heed to the opinions of his mother the most and does not listen to her at all.

She added that her husband has changed after marriage. She went to her maternal house and later they filed for divorce amicably. Another ridiculous incident had been reported by Free Press a week ago, where a couple had got married in Nagpur furtively.

Later, the woman had alleged that she married the man under the influence of some intoxication and does not consider the marriage to be a legal one.

Couples often dream of a fairy world: Advocate Awasthi

Shael Awasthi, an advocate at the family court, said that the couple, before getting married, often dreams of a fairy world. Later, they learn that marriage is not just a bed of roses and they also fail to accept the reality. She opined that in love marriage cases, the expectations of women are quite higher as compared to men.