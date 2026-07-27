6,000 Join Run For Life Marathon Under Anti-Drug Campaign In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 6,000 people, including students, athletes, police personnel, NGO members and citizens, participated in Run for Life marathon organised at TT Nagar Stadium on Sunday as part of a statewide anti-drug campaign, Nashe Se Doori Hai Zaroori 2.0, run by state police department.

Jointly organised by Madhya Pradesh Police and the Social Justice Department, the event aimed to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. Participants took a pledge to stay away from drugs and inspire others to build a drug-free society.

The marathon featured three categories: a 2-km walkathon, 5-km run and 10-km marathon. Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar administered the anti-drug pledge to all participants and later presented medals and certificates to the winners. Addressing the gathering, ADG (Narcotics) D Srinivas Varma said the campaign would reach every citizen with the message, Say No to Drugs, adding that drug addiction destroys not only individuals but entire families.

Additional commissioner of police (headquarters) Monica Shukla said combating drug abuse was a collective responsibility and not of police alone.

Police commissioner wins first place

Among the winners, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar secured first place in the men's 45-plus category of the 10-km race, while additional commissioner of police (headquarters) Monica Shukla won the women's 45-plus category in the 5-km event.

10-km marathon

Men (45 years and above): 1. Sanjay Kumar (Police Commissioner), 2. Bhagwan Singh

Women (below 45 years): 1. Rama Yadav, 2. Sheetal Rajat

Men (below 45 years): 1. Mangal Baghel, 2. Uday Pratap Tomar

5-km run

Women (45 years and above): 1. Monica Shukla (Additional commissioner of police)

Men (45 years and above): 1. Rajendra Singh

Women (below 45 years): 1. Nikita Mishra, 2. Shakuntala Kewat

Men (below 45 years): 1. Suraj Lodhi, 2. Mohit Yadav