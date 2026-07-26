4-Year-Old Boy Reunited With Family By Dial-112 Team In Bhopal | Reresentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old boy who lost his way while playing in the Jahangirabad area was safely reunited with his family after immediate response of the Dial-112 emergency team.

Police officials said information was received at the Police Control Room at 10.48 pm on Friday that a child was found alone near the petrol pump on Chiklod Road and appeared to be unable to find his way home. Acting swiftly, the Dial-112 vehicle at Jahangirabad police station was dispatched to the spot.

Constable Gagan Prajapati and pilot Ishrar took the child into safe custody and launched efforts to trace his family. The team circulated the child's details through the police control room, nearby police stations and local social media groups while conducting a search in the surrounding area.

After much efforts, the child's family was located. Following proper identification and verification, the boy was handed over safely to his parents. The family expressed gratitude and appreciated the efforts of the police personnel in reuniting them with their child.