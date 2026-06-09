60-Yr-Old Brutally Murdered For Ornaments By Son-In-Law; Body With Severed Legs Found In Forest Area | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death and her legs chopped off to steal the silver anklets by her son-in-law. Police have detained Jaswant Singh Gurjar, who has reportedly confessed to the crime.

The victim, Badamibai Gurjar, 60, a resident of Patharia village in Berasia, went missing on June 4 after leaving home with Jaswant Singh Gurjar.

According to reports, the accused told her that her son, Ravi, wanted to meet her in Nazeerabad and offered to take her there on his motorcycle.

Ravi was living separately from the family due to an ongoing domestic dispute and had not returned home for about eight days.

Knowing about the strained relationship, the accused allegedly used the promise of a meeting with her son to gain the elderly woman's trust and lure her away.

When Badamibai failed to return, her family searched for her and lodged a missing person complaint at Berasia police station on June 6 and expressed suspicion about Jaswant's involvement.

After questioning, Jaswant led police to a forested area near Sheshapura in Nazeerabad, where the woman's decomposed body was discovered beneath a tree.

Police officials said the body had been lying in the forest for several days and both legs had been severed near the ankles, and the silver anklets she regularly wore were missing. One hand was also found partially mutilated.

Investigations revealed that the accused first strangled the victim and later used an axe to cut off her legs to remove the anklets. During interrogation, Jaswant allegedly admitted to taking the ornaments away after the murder.

Berasia SDOP Vaishali Karahalia said a murder case had been registered and it was being investigated.

Investigators are examining whether the killing was motivated by robbery or if other factors, including personal enmity, were also involved. The exact motive is yet to be established and further questioning of the accused is underway, she added.