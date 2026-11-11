56-Year-Old Head Constable Found Dead At His Quarter In Jabalpur Police Lines

56-Year-Old Head Constable Found Dead at Jabalpur Police Lines, Probe Underway |

Jabalpur Constable News Madhya Pradesh): A 56-year-old head constable was found dead inside his residential quarters in the Police Lines area of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, prompting an investigation by the police. The incident came to light on the intervening night of November 10 and 11, officials confirmed on November 11.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Chaudhary, who was posted at Ranjhi police station. His quarters fall under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station. According to officials, his body was discovered inside his residence after neighbours reportedly noticed that the doors had remained locked for the past two days.

#WATCH Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: CSP Sonu Kurmi stated, "The body of Head Constable Suresh Chaudhary was discovered within the Police Lines area, under the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station in Jabalpur... The body was found in his quarters around midnight between November 10 and 11. Further action is underway. Prima facie, it appears that a family dispute or similar issues may be involved; however, the exact cause of death and the circumstances surrounding it will only be determined through further investigation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the facts that emerge. No suicide note has been recovered from the scene so far..." — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sonu Kurmi confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered in connection with the death. He added that further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, a possible family dispute or related personal issues have emerged as one of the angles being examined by the police. However, officials have emphasised that no conclusion can be drawn until the investigation is completed.

Kurmi stated that the exact cause of death and the circumstances leading to the incident would become clear only after further examination. He also confirmed that no suicide note had been recovered from the scene so far.

The police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report to determine the cause of death and establish how long the body had remained inside the quarters. While the neighbours' statements suggest that the residence had been locked for approximately two days, the actual time of death has not yet been established.

Authorities said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation and medical examination. The police have not ruled on the circumstances of the death, and all possible aspects are being examined.