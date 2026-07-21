550 Dengue Cases In State; AI, Drone Mapping To Aid Prevention |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has recorded 550 dengue cases this year. In 2019, 2021 and 2024, the state recorded 10,000 to 15,000 dengue cases.

Therefore, to check outbreaks, the health department has integrated drone mapping with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict which areas will be vulnerable to outbreaks, directing resources proactively.

To ensure timely detection and treatment of dengue, Madhya Pradesh has made free testing facilities available across 64 sentinel laboratories including all district hospitals and designated civil hospitals in the state.

Dengue outbreaks in Madhya Pradesh generally occur during the post-monsoon months from September to November.

While transmission can begin as early as July, the highest surge in cases aligns with elevated temperatures, heavy rainfall and high humidity during the monsoon and immediate post-monsoon seasons.

Dr Himanshu Jaiswar, deputy director (health) and State Programme Officer for National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, said the Health Department has integrated drone mapping with an AI-based prediction system for the first time in Madhya Pradesh to forecast areas likely to be affected by dengue.

The system will analyse various data points, including historical dengue case records, rainfall and temperature data from the Meteorological Department, population statistics and urban-rural conditions.

With the help of AI, it will be possible to predict which areas are likely to see a rise in dengue cases over the coming month.