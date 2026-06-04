54 Gharial Hatchlings Successfully Emerge From 95 Eggs Deori Gharial Conservation Centre In Chambal -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Gharial Conservation Centre in Madhya Pradesh under the National Chambal Sanctuary has achieved a significant milestone in its ongoing gharial conservation programme.

As many as 54 gharial hatchlings successfully emerged from 95 eggs, the officials reported on Thursday.

According to information, the Sanctuary is located at Deori and a total of 95 gharial eggs were collected from the Babu Singh Gher area and safely shifted to the hatchery at the Deori Gharial Conservation Centre.

According to the Forest Department, 54 gharial hatchlings have successfully emerged from the eggs so far.

A video of the officials collecting all the eggs safely for wildlife conservation has also surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Officials Carefully Excavate Gharial's Sandy Nest, Collect Eggs For Incubation And Scientific Monitoring#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/esJLibMSLB — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 4, 2026

Hatchlings placed under quarantine

All newly hatched gharials have been placed under quarantine for regular health monitoring and care.

Officials said the hatchlings are being closely observed to ensure their healthy growth and survival.

Total tally raises to 153

With the addition of the new hatchlings, the total number of young gharials at the Deori centre has reached 153.

Forest officials said the achievement is an important step towards the conservation of the endangered gharial species in the Chambal River.

They added that scientific methods are being used for egg collection, incubation, hatching and hatchling care, which will help increase the gharial population in the river in the coming years.

Second hatching

Before this, on May 24, around 70 gharial hatchlings emerged from 200 eggs kept at the Deori Gharial Hatchery Centre in Madhya Pradesh's Chambal Sanctuary.

The eggs had been collected by the forest department from Baroli Ghat and Babu Singh Ka Gher Ghat in the Chambal river region and placed in the artificial hatchery for incubation.

All the newborn hatchlings were healthy and safe, while more hatchlings were expected to emerge from the remaining eggs in the following days.