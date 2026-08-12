527 Rescued From Flood-Hit Areas Across MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): I am pleased that the rescue team has saved 527 lives so far. Seven pilgrims were rescued in Khandwa. Sudden rise in river water levels during the rainy season creates a dangerous situation, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while talking to media persons here on Tuesday.

"Today, I reviewed the flood situation via video conference at the State Disaster Management Situation Room situated at Home Guards Headquarters and interacted with the affected people.

Several districts in the state have been battered by heavy rains over the last few days, sending rivers into spate and necessitating rescue of people from waterlogged areas,” he said.

Yadav further said that he spoke with the rescued people. “I urge those whose houses are built near rivers and streams to take special precautions. If needed, seek help from neighbouring districts. We are also monitoring (the situation) at the state level," he added.

The CM gave instructions to the field staff engaged in relief and rescue work. He said that rainfall this monsoon had been 15% below the normal and the relief work was underway in areas hit by heavy downpour.

Raising concern over Rajgarh incident, he said that the driver tried to cross the flooded river, which led to the disaster. He directed that vehicles should not be allowed to pass through the culverts overflowing with rain water.

He virtually monitored the ongoing rescue operations in Rajgarh, Sehore, Agar Malwa, Vidisha, and Khandwa from the situation room. He also said that a system would be put in place to reward those who save people's lives.