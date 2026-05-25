5,253 Licences Recommended For Suspension During 15-Day Special Drive In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police department conducted a 15-day special drive against traffic violators, specifically targeting helmet and driving licence violations.

During the drive, 5,253 licences were recommended for suspension or cancellation. In eight districts including Bhopal, not a single driver was found whose licence warranted suspension or cancellation.

The campaign revealed a stark disparity in the level of proactivity shown by various districts regarding recommendations for the suspension or cancellation of driving licences.

Bhopal emerged as a major laggard in this regard though the actions taken by Indore and Jabalpur were also found to be inadequate. In contrast, the Gwalior police demonstrated the highest level of diligence during the initiative.

While the Bhopal city police may be collecting hundreds of thousands of rupees daily in fines through intensive checking to enforce traffic regulations, their approach towards initiating proceedings to revoke driving licences, particularly in cases of repeated violations, appeared apathetic.

Throughout the fortnight-long campaign, the Bhopal city police failed to send a single recommendation for the suspension of a driving licence to the transport department.

Indore, Jabalpur lag behind

Indore and Jabalpur also failed to demonstrate significant seriousness regarding licence suspensions during the campaign. Recommendations were submitted for the suspension of 310 licences from Indore city, nine from rural Indore, and 260 from Jabalpur district. However, Indore city secured the fourth position among the top 10 districts, while Jabalpur ranked sixth. Gwalior police performed the best in the state in this regard.

The 15-day campaign

The Police Transport Research Institute conducted a special statewide campaign from April 26 to May 10, 2026. During the campaign, police observed that several motorists were repeatedly violating traffic rules and behaving like habitual offenders. In response, police adopted a stringent approach and extracted data through POS machines.

8 dists didn t make single recommendation

Apart from Bhopal city and rural areas, districts such as Satna, Dhar, Ratlam, Umaria, Datia, Burhanpur and Mandsaur did not submit a single recommendation for the cancellation of driving licences.

Gwalior ranks first, Narmadapuram second

With 1,359 cases, Gwalior district ranked first in the state. It was followed by Narmadapuram where recommendations for suspension were submitted in 904 cases. Alirajpur ranked third with 374 cases while Shajapur district stood fifth.