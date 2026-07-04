₹50,000 Reward Announced For Clues In Aishbag Double Murder Case | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A week after the sensational double murder of retired railway employee Hemant Philemon alias Hemant Barik and his wife Shakuntala Philemon in Sudama Nagar, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the unidentified assailants.

The investigation has now taken a new turn after police recovered documents linked to a disputed church property from the couple's residence.

Investigators are examining whether the murders are connected to the ongoing legal dispute involving alleged transfer and sale of the land.

The property dispute is currently pending before a court and the Crime Branch had earlier registered a case related to the matter.

Police are trying to establish how the couple came into possession of the documents and whether they had any role in the dispute.

Investigators believe the victims knew and trusted their attacker, as both were shot twice at close range.

Police have also widened the probe by scanning records related to the suicide of Shakuntala's first husband, who reportedly died after jumping into the Lower Lake several years ago.

Officers are examining whether any link exists between that incident and the present double murder.