50-Year-Old Man Attacks Former Live-In Partner With Hammer, Kills Self After Chase In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man allegedly attacked his former live-in partner with a hammer in Piplani on Sunday morning before committing suicide by stabbing himself with a kitchen knife, police said.

The incident took place at 11 am in Sonagiri C-Sector under Piplani police station limits. The injured woman, identified as Kalpana Bharti, 35, survived the assault and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police, Laxman Prasad Richhariya worked as a private vehicle driver and lived in Sonagiri. His wife died five years ago. After her death, he had been living with Bharti, who had parted ways from her husband and worked in households as a domestic help. She has a six-year-old daughter.

Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Yadav said the couple had been facing disputes for nearly a month, following which Bharti started living separately on rent in Kokta. On Sunday morning, Bharti had gone to Sonagiri C-Sector for work along with her daughter when Richhariya allegedly attacked her on the head with a hammer after which she collapsed.

Police said locals who witnessed the incident tried to catch Richhariya as he attempted to flee. During the chase, he allegedly stabbed himself in the abdomen with a kitchen knife and later slit his throat. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot and collected evidence. Police seized the knife used in the incident while the body was sent for post-mortem. Police officials said the exact reason behind the attack was still being probed. Preliminary inquiry suggests Richhariya often suspected Bharti s character, leading to frequent arguments between them.