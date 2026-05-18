50-Year-Old Hammer Attack Suspect Seen Stabbing Self, After Attacking His Former Live-In Partner

Hammer Attack Suspect Seen Stabbing Self, Video Surfaces In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after a 50-year-old man allegedly attacked his former live-in partner with a hammer in Piplani and later committed suicide, a disturbing video of the incident surfaced on Monday.

In the footage, suspect Laxman Prasad Richhariya is seen repeatedly stabbing himself before sitting on the ground and slashing his throat. He later collapses on the road in a pool of blood. Local residents present at the spot reportedly recorded the video.

Police said the incident took place on Sunday in Sonagiri C-Sector. The injured woman, Kalpana Bharti, 38, survived the attack and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in a critical condition.

Piplani police station incharge Chandrika Yadav said the couple had disputes for nearly a month, following which Bharti shifted to a rented accommodation in Kokta. Bharti had gone to Sonagiri for work along with her daughter when Richhariya allegedly attacked her with a hammer.

During the investigation, police found that after assaulting the woman, Richhariya tried to flee, but local residents chased him. Fearing he would be caught, he allegedly stabbed himself and slit his throat.