50% tax rebate for those who registered vehicle with Gwalior RTO

BHOPAL: Fifty per cent tax exemption will be given to those purchasers who get their vehicles registration with the RTO, Gwalior and automobile dealers of other states will not be allowed in Gwalior Mela.

The state government has issued the notification regarding this issue that those who will purchase the vehicles from the Gwalior Mela will have to pay only 50 percent of the life time road tax with rider. The tax has been exempted on non transport vehicles and small light transport vehicles.

As per notification, vehicles can be sold only by the traders who had obtained the trade certificate from the Regional Transport Officer, RTO, Gwalior. The traders from other state cannot sell their in the Vyapar Mela. Thirdly, the vehicle will be mandatorily registered in the Gwalior RTO, temporary registration will not be permitted. The Gwalior Trade Fair will start from February 15. The tax has been exempted on non transport vehicles and small light transport vehicles. Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar had demanded tax exemption of 50% taking plea that with this reduction of taxes, business will increase and overall it will not incur any loss to the govt from any angle. The Government had anticipated loss due to high tax rebate.