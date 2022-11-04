5 th Khelo India Youth Games 2022: Madhya Pradesh will meet every criterion in Khelo India event, says Minister Scindia

FP PHOTO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 5th Khelo India Youth Games 2022 will be organized in Madhya Pradesh.

Eight cities of Madhya Pradesh will witness exciting competitions in different disciplines of sports from January 31 next year. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia is taking stock of the preparations at every level to make this event a success.

In this sequence, Minister Scindia inspected the venues of the scheduled games in Bhopal along with Sports Authority of India's Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) Director Amar Jyoti and her team in Gwalior on Thursday.

Sports Minister also visited the selected game venue, Hockey Ground, Boxing Arena and Badminton Hall for the Khelo India Youth Games at Gwalior (Kampu) Sports Complex.

A detailed discussion with the officials on the layout plan of Sports City to be built near IIITM in Gwalior and Phase I and II of approved International Level Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal was held. Along with this, coaches of Madhya Pradesh State Women's Hockey Academy and Badminton, he also reviewed the performance of the 36th National Games and preparations for Khelo India Youth Games.

Minister Scindia said, “Our sports infrastructure is our USP. The organization of Khelo India will bring a new revolution in the direction of sports in Madhya Pradesh. The faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown on Madhya Pradesh by hosting Khelo India Youth Games, we will fully meet this test.” She added that this is a big challenge; success is achieved only by facing challenges.

Better sports infrastructure and facilities of international standard are the identity of Madhya Pradesh.

Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ravi Kumar Gupta, Shivanand Mishra of Khelo India GTCC, Robin Nirwani, Gopal Kandpal, RR Dubey, Abhimanyu Verma and departmental officers were present.

Read Also MP to host 2023 ISSF World Cup, says sports minister