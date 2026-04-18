₹5 Lakh Taken To Set Up Each Procurement Centre In MP, Says Former Minister Govind Singh

Former minister Dr. Govind Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Govind Singh has made several allegations regarding the procurement of wheat by the government.

At a press conference on Saturday, Singh said a sum of Rs 5 lakh was taken as a bribe for setting up each procurement centre.

He said the centres were set up in such far-flung areas as were not reachable, and it was done to procure wheat from Uttar Pradesh.

Wheat smuggled from UP is selling in Bhind, and an MP-UP syndicate has appropriated crores of rupees, he said.

Wheat procured from UP at Rs 2,100 a quintal is selling in MP at the MSP of Rs 2,625 a quintal, he said.

As a result, wheat had reached many centres in MP even before the procurement process began, he said, adding that if the government does not act against the culprits, he will launch an agitation.