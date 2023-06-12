5-Day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav: Anji Depicting Crime Against Women Staged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A play ‘Anji,’ depicting crime against women was staged at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

Directed by Aseem Kumar Dubey, the play is based on the work written by Marathi playwright Vijay Tendulkar. It was presented by Mandap Sanstha, Bhopal

The play is a story of a courageous and vivacious girl battling against discrimination and difficult situations in Indian society. The play also highlights no matter how much we talk about women empowerment and women power in the modern society, a lonely and helpless girl remains a victim of mental and physical exploitation by men.

“ I read the play Anji about 23 years ago. After reading it, I felt that this is the story of our surroundings,” said Dubey.

Tendulkar wrote the play about 35 years ago. It effectively underlines the status of women in the society of that time but this play seems to be more relevant and meaningful in the present circumstances,” he added.

Puneet Verma directed the music. Niti Srivastava as Anji and Aseem Dubey as narrator were in lead roles.

It was part of third-day of 5-day Rang Aalap Natya Mahotsav organised by Hum Theatre Group Bhopal in association with ministry of culture.