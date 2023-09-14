5-Day Puppet Fest Begins At Tribal Museum; Ramayana, Panchatantra Presented In Shadow Puppetry Style | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Putul Samaroh began with Ramayana and Panchatantra Katha, presented by Khageshwar Sahu and his troupe from Odisha in shadow puppetry style, at Tribal Museum on Wednesday evening.

Janjatiya Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Akademi has organised the puppet festival on different styles of puppetry in India. Presentation of Ramayana started with killing of Tadka.

It was followed by scenes of Sita Swayamvar, Aranya Kand, Marich Vadh, Sita Haran, search for Sita by Hanuman, Indrajit Vadh, returning to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman.

In the next sequence, they presented story of Panchatantra, which conveyed the message that keeping bad company was dangerous.

Besides, a puppet show was presented by Dilip Masoom and troupe, Bhopal, in which they presented short stories and Rajasthani folk songs.

