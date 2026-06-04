5 Cops Caught On Camera Discussing Bribe To Suppress Case; Four Lokayukta Personnel Suspended After Viral Video | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five policemen, including four personnel from the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta organisation, have come under scrutiny after a video allegedly showing them discussing the suppression of a case to benefit a suspect surfaced online and went viral.

The video purportedly features Amit Vishwakarma, Yashwant Singh, Ramdas Kurmi, Gourav Sahu and Brij Bihari Pandey engaged in a conversation about a case and the amount of money they would allegedly accept to ensure that the proceedings favoured the suspect.

According to sources, the policemen are posted in the Sagar and Bhopal units of the Lokayukta organisation. The footage has triggered widespread attention and raised questions over the conduct of the personnel involved.

Following the video's circulation on social media, the Lokayukta organisation reportedly initiated action against the officials.

Sources said four of the policemen associated with the Lokayukta have been suspended pending further inquiry into the matter.

The fifth individual named in the video, Brij Bihari Pandey, is currently posted at the Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Authorities are expected to examine the authenticity of the footage and determine further action based on the findings of the investigation.