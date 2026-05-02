 48-Year-Old Anganwadi Worker Dies By Suicide, Husband Accused Of Harassment
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48-Year-Old Anganwadi Worker Dies By Suicide, Husband Accused Of Harassment

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker, Omvati Meena, allegedly died by suicide in Bhopal’s Kajlikheda area. A note recovered from the scene accused her husband of harassment, bigamy, and financial exploitation. Police have registered a case against the husband and initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to her death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 03, 2026, 08:59 AM IST
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48-Year-Old Anganwadi Worker Dies By Suicide, Husband Accused Of Harassment | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker allegedly committed suicide on Friday evening in Kajlikheda area. The deceased, identified as Omvati Meena, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta inside the Thuakheda Anganwadi centre.

According to reports, a two-page suicide note was recovered from a diary near the body.

In the note, Omvati accused her husband Rajesh Meena of harassment and abetment. She alleged that he had married another woman without divorcing her and subjected her to repeated verbal abuse and threats.

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She also claimed he had financed a car in her name but was using it while loan instalments were being deducted from her account.

In her final note, she demanded strict action against her husband. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

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