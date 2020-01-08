455 infant deaths at Ratlam newborn care unit in 2019

Bhopal: Ratlam district’s special newborn care unit (SCNU) reported 455 infant deaths in 2019. This comes after infant deaths in Kota’s JK Lone Hospital and PBM Hospital in Bikaner made headlines across the nation.

According to reports, while 156 infants died in stillborn category, remaining 256 in out-born category

These infant deaths evoked sharp reaction in political circles blaming the Congress-led state government for poor management in health sector. The BJP also cornered the Nath government over these deaths.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is pathetic that infant deaths continue in Madhya Pradesh specially in Ratlam and Jhabua. However, the government is busy in trade practices like transfers, liquor and others. The state government seems to be hardly bothered about infant deaths. We want the state government to tackle the issue immediately as infant deaths is not a good sign.

According to reports, 2,384 infants were admitted in SNCU in 2019. Around 1, 031 were still born and rest out-born. While 233 died during premature delivery, 61 infants lost life due to asphyxia. Respiratory distress syndrome accounted for 96 deaths. Sepsis claimed life of 27 babies.