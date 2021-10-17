450 people from Madhya Pradesh run for clean, healthy India

BHOPAL: Nearly 450 people from Madhya Pradesh ran for Swachh Bharat and Swasth Bharat on Sunday under the second phase of Shri Ram Run.

Of these, 150 were from Bhopal. Around 1,800 participants from 403 cities across the world ran in the Run. Ram Aastha Mission Foundation, Bhopal, organised the run virtually due to corona-protection-norms.

The run was conducted in three different categories including 1km, 5km and 9km. The participants started running from 5 am. In India, the race was organised as Shri Ram Run and abroad as The Ram Run.

National spokesperson of Ram Aastha Mission Foundation Labdhi Shah said the 20-day Ram Run will continue till November 7. Participants will be able to take part in this race every day. Interested participants can register on The Ram Run's website - www.theramrun.com by November 4.

A sapling was also planted in Ram Van in the name of the people who took part in Ram Run giving the message of cleanliness and environment. More than 7.5 lakh saplings have been planted so far by the foundation at 712 places, Shah adds.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 08:10 PM IST