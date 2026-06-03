43°C Heat Fails To Deter ASHA Workers' Protest Over Four Months Of Unpaid Wages In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of Asha workers took to the streets in 43-degree temperatures and intense heat, protesting against four months of unpaid wages in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The protesting women stated that they have not received their full remuneration for several months, despite being continuously assigned and required to perform all duties mandated by the Health Department.

The ASHA workers alleged that they are not being paid their honorarium on time, and officials are merely offering empty assurances.

The protesting women revealed that payments for many ASHA workers have remained incomplete since as early as 2023.

In some workers' accounts, only ₹2,000 has been deposited, while others have received just ₹3,000 or ₹4,000. On several occasions, fake payment notification messages are sent, yet the actual funds never reach their bank accounts.

They further stated that they received only partial payments for January and February 2026, while payments for March, April, and May remain entirely unpaid to date.

Consequently, the persistent financial crisis has severely deteriorated the living conditions of many families. They are unable to pay their children's school fees, struggle to cover their monthly rent, and many families have plunged deep into debt.

During the protest, the ASHA workers also highlighted the issue that six ASHA workers in the Jabalpur district have passed away, yet their families have not received the financial assistance that was officially announced for them.

The ASHA workers have issued a warning: if their pending payments are not released soon, and if a positive decision is not reached regarding their other demands, they will be compelled to launch a hunger strike and an indefinite protest.

They assert that ASHA workers, who are regarded as the backbone of the healthcare system, are being subjected to continuous injustice, which will no longer be tolerated.