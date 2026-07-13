425 Inspectors Cleared For DSP Promotion; 168 Subedars Become RIs | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion process within the Madhya Pradesh Police has been accelerated. A meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held to consider the promotion of inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendents of police (DSP), officials said on Monday.

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has promoted 168 subedars to the post of Reserve Inspector (RI). They have been posted across districts in the state, including Bhopal and Indore.

Sanction has been granted for 56 Traffic Inspector posts in Bhopal City Police and 33 in Indore City Police. The promoted subedars have been appointed as Traffic Inspectors.

The DPC has approved the promotion of inspector-rank officers to the rank of DSP. A total of 425 officers are set to be promoted from inspector to DSP.

The PHQ has forwarded the promotion proposal to the Home Department. Orders will be issued after approval is received. Meanwhile, several officers who were appointed as 'acting' inspectors three years ago may face demotion.

About 50 acting inspectors are likely to be demoted. Only those acting inspectors against whom departmental inquiries or other proceedings are currently underway will face demotion.

Police Department is the only one where officials will face demotion on commencement of the promotion process. Special DG (Administration) Adarsh Katiyar said the promotion list for sub-inspectors to inspectors will be released shortly.