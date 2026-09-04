42 Cops Under Cloud In MP PHQ Medical Bill Scam, Only 13 Demoted; Questions Over Remaining 29 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Only 13 personnel have been demoted following a review of promotions at police headquarters (PHQ), though as many as 42 personnel were allegedly involved in the medical bill scam that surfaced in its accounts section in 2025.

The personnel were posted in different wings of PHQ. Officials said some of those involved in the scam had received promotions as they had hidden their wrongdoing from the administration. They were demoted after the administration came to know about it.

Special DG, administration Adarsh Katiyar said that the promotions were given after the departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting.

But after a review DPC, the committee found that 13 personnel ranging in rank from ASI to SI have been demoted.

They will, however, be capable of holding their earlier positions and the charge of the posts.

In 2025, a medical bill scam surfaced in the accounts section of the police headquarters. As many as 42 personnel were allegedly involved in the scam, with each allegedly withdrawing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

PHQ officials are not disclosing the volume of the scam and are taking action silently against the suspects in the scam.

Suspects got promotions before review action

As no defined action had been taken against the suspects in the case, they were promoted during the state government's recent promotion drive.

However, a circular mentioned that personnel facing punishment or with payments due would be left out of the promotion process.

Questions on PHQ working!

Officials posted at PHQ raised questions, saying that irregularities were committed by 42 personnel. But only 13 have been demoted.

What about the remaining personnel? It is also being asked why the tainted personnel who had committed the scam in the accounts wing are still holding the same charge and working as if they had not committed any wrongdoing.

It is claimed that this type of administrative inactivity will harm discipline and promote anarchy in the department.