41st Shalaka Exhibition Begins: Tribal's Daughter Showcases Paintings At Tribal Museum | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Daughter of tribal manual labourers has showcased paintings in Likhandara Gallery at Tribal Museum in the city.

Around 25 acrylic works of Bhil painter Gloria Bhabhor are on display in a month-long exhibition, 41st Shalaka’ which began on Sunday.

Gloria has been painting for almost 10 years now and giving shape to her life experiences and ethnic culture in her works.

Glimpses of animals-birds, trees-plants and wild animals are prominently visible in her paintings. Born in a Nagan Khedi village of Jhabua district, Gloria’s parents used to work as labourers.

The eldest of five brothers and three sisters, she received education till Higher Secondary. She got married to Rakesh Bhabhor, a resident of Jhabua, in 2012.

After marriage, she came to Bhopal with her husband in search of a job. ‘Since childhood, I liked painting, decorating the walls of the houses and making rangoli in the courtyard.

I learned the initial tricks of painting from Dubu Baria, a painter from my community. I gave all the credit of my success to him,’ the 34-year old artist said. She has actively participated in various art exhibitions and art camps. Her artworks have been compiled in the collections of many institutions.