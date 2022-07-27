41% students clear exam for Class 12 and 23% for Class 10 under Ruk Jana Nahi scheme

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slightly above 41% students cleared MP State Open School Education Board examinations for class 12 and 23.17% for class 10, held under the state government’s Ruk Jana Nahi scheme, as per official information from the board.

As per the board, as many as 56894 students were enrolled for Class 12 under the scheme out of whom 23350 students were declared pass. Thus, 41.04% students cleared the examination.

Of the successful students, 3499 students passed the examination in first division,18145 in second division and 1706 students cleared the examination in third division.

Similarly, 77449 students were enrolled for Class 10 examination under the scheme out of whom 17948 students were declared successful. As many as 1009 of the students got first division marks followed by 15042 in second and 1897 in third division. The examinations were held in June this year. However, there would be another examination in December this year for those students who couldn’t clear the examinations held in June.