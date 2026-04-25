400-Year-Old Gond Mahal To Debut As Luxury Heritage Hotel In Jagdishpur | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gond Mahal, a more than 400-year-old fort in Jagdishpur near the city, will soon be converted into a luxury heritage hotel. Gond Mahal is the oldest and the biggest archaeological monument in Jagdishpur (earlier known as Islamnagar) located about 15 kilometres from Bhopal on the road leading to Berasia.

Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), which is handling the project, is looking for a partner from the hospitality industry to run the hotel. The project is likely to be finalised within the next three months, said Rajesh Gupta, a senior MPSTDC official.

Made of red sandstone, the Gond Mahal represents an architectural fusion of Gond and Rajput styles. It was built by Gond rulers who originally established the fortified settlement of Jagdishpur in the 15th century.

It is a triple-storeyed building comprising an open central courtyard, arched verandas, residential rooms, a pillared meeting hall, and a small temple. It also includes a recreation room, a hammam (steam bath), a water pump, stables and a gaushala. The structure is adorned with floral motifs, decorated wooden pillars and latticed openings.

Gond Mahal will be the second heritage structure in or around Bhopal to be converted into a heritage hotel. Sadar Manzil, which formerly housed the headquarters of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), has already been converted into a hotel after extensive renovation.

Taj Mahal renovation in legal dispute

The plans to convert Taj Mahal, a historic 19th-century residence built by Nawab Shah Jahan Begum between 1871 and 1884, into a heritage hotel are in a limbo because of a legal dispute.

Taj Mahal has 120 rooms, a Sheesh Mahal, and a seven-storied gateway. Taj Mahal was handed over to a developer in 2018. However, as the work was not completed within the stipulated time frame, the agreement was cancelled in January 2026. The developer has moved High Court against the decision.