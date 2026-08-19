400 DMS Students Protest Proposed KVS Merger In Bhopal, Demand School Retain Separate Identity | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 300 to 400 students of the Regional School (DMS) took to the streets in Bhopal on Tuesday, opposing its proposed merger with the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and demanding that the school retain its separate identity.

The protest saw students from Gen Z to Gen Alpha come together against the proposed merger.

The protesting students submitted a memorandum to Regional Institute of Education (RIE) principal Prof SK Gupta, demanding that the school continue in its present form.

They also warned that they would intensify their agitation in phases if their concerns were not addressed.

Carrying posters with messages such as “Save DMS”, the students said they wanted the school’s separate academic identity and experimental character to be retained.

Students, parents seek clarity on merger

The students’ primary demand is that the Demonstration Multipurpose School (DMS), which is also known as Regional School, should not be merged with KVS.

They have sought clarity from the authorities on how the proposed merger would affect the school’s existing academic structure, students, teachers and admission system.

Parents who joined the protest also raised concerns over the admission system followed by KV.

They pointed out that KVs have a defined priority-based admission system and said there was currently no clarity on how the proposed merger would affect existing students or admission opportunities for children from ordinary families in the future.

The Regional School has around 1,000 students from nursery to Class 12 and also offers vocational courses.

Students and parents have sought clarification on the future of these courses and the status of existing students and teachers if the merger goes ahead.

Regional Schools were established as educational laboratories

The Demonstration Multipurpose Schools (DMS) were established under NCERT as institutions for educational innovation and experimentation.

Four such schools have been operating in Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysuru and Bhubaneswar. The concept behind these schools is to experiment with new approaches and innovations in school education.

Educational practices and experiments conducted at these institutions have served as a basis for introducing changes and innovations in school education across the country.