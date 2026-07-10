40 Routes Fixed For Running MP Government Buses, Objections Sought In 30 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has taken a step towards running buses by fixing 40 routes for which it also issued a gazette notification.

The state has sought objections from citizens about the bus routes within 30 days.

The process for running buses will begin after the issuance of the scheme and the removal of objections.

Afterwards, the buses will run on the routes for which the State Transport Services will sign a pact with companies.

The permits will be issued in the name of Rajya Parivahan Upakram, and the agreements will be signed in PPP mode with the private bus operators.

The bus passengers will get several facilities, and six types of buses will be run under the government bus services.

The six types of buses are -- general, semi-deluxe, AC deluxe, AC luxury, and AC super luxury -- which will run on these routes.

The vehicle location-tracking device will be installed in these buses, which will inform their location, speed, and command and control centres within five to ten seconds.

The passengers will be given information about buses through a mobile app, which will provide all data about the buses.

The passengers will get electronic tickets, and the number of buses will be according to their demands.

The routes have been surveyed for running the buses. The passengers can give suggestions to solve their problems through App.

Bus routes to be 258 to 889 km

The bus routes will be from Indore to Anuppur, Bhind, Datia, Guna, Maihar, Mauganj, Multai, Niwari, Rewa, Sheopur, Singrauli, Banda, Bina, Dindori, Gwalior, Manasa, Narsinghpur, Piparia, Shahdol, Shivpuri, and Umaria.

Together with this, the buses will run from Alirajpur to Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur; Barwani to Mandsaur, Shajapur; Burhanpur to Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur; Dhar to Pachmarhi; Khandwa to Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam; Khargone to Neemuch, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur; and up to Mahdsaur and Agar Malwa.