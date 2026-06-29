40-Metre First Metro Foot Overbridge To Connect Over 1 Lakh Residents In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has planned to construct its first 40-metre railway foot overbridge (FOB), which will directly connect Subhash Nagar Metro Station with nearby residential areas across the railway tracks.

According to the Corporation, the proposed 40-metre-long steel bridge will benefit more than one lakh residents of Subhash Nagar, Punjabi Bagh and the Railway Colony, who currently travel nearly two kilometres to reach the Metro station because of the railway barrier.

Once completed, the bridge will provide safe and direct pedestrian access to the station's concourse level, significantly reducing travel time and commuting costs.

Survey begins for connectivity

Metro officials on Monday surveyed potential connection points at Old Subhash Nagar, Jinsi and the Bogda Bridge area to finalise the bridge alignment.

The structure will be built about 10 metres above the active railway tracks and connect directly to the first floor of Metro station.

Officials said the project poses a significant engineering challenge as the heavy steel span will have to be installed without disrupting passenger or freight train operations. The required land has already been acquired in coordination with Railways.

Priority corridor nears completion

The proposed FOB comes as construction of the 6.22-km Subhash Nagar-AIIMS priority metro corridor reaches its final stage.

The corridor has eight stations and has already undergone safety inspections by Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, bringing it closer to commercial operations.

Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd managing director S Krishna Chaitanya said the planning for FOB had begun and project would offer relief to Metro commuters by improving accessibility and encouraging greater ridership.