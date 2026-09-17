4 Years Of Project Cheetah Kuno Records 52 Survivors, Including 32 Born In India | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park’s cheetah project completes four years on Thursday, having overcome initial setbacks to record a surviving population of 52 cheetahs.

Of them, 49 are in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary. The population includes 32 India-born cheetahs. Most are no longer confined to enclosures and several are roaming in the wild.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced eight Namibian cheetahs on Sep 17, 2022. Three survive along with 22 India-born offspring, taking the surviving Namibian-origin population and progeny to 25.

Twelve South African cheetahs were introduced on Feb 18, 2023. Eight survive along with 10 India-born offspring, taking their population and progeny to 18. Of these, 15 are in Kuno and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Nine cheetahs from Botswana were introduced on Feb 28, 2026.

Of Kuno’s 49 cheetahs, 17 - 10 males and seven females - are in the wild, while 32 - five males, eight females and 19 cubs aged under a year - are in the Soft Release Boma.

Principal chief conservator of forests, wildlife, Samita Rajora told Free Press, “ As far as Cheetah project is concerned then we are on right path and looking for a better future,”.

On some occasions, cheetahs have travelled as far as Rajasthan and even the Uttar Pradesh border.

Unlikely coalition

Male cheetahs often form coalitions to hunt and defend territory, usually with brothers from the same litter. However, KNG 23, an India-born male, and CCB4, a Botswana male, are unrelated but have gradually developed a strong social bond.

23 deaths so far

Since the project began, 23 cheetahs, including adults and cubs, have died in Kuno.