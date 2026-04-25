4 Wild Buffaloes On Way To Kanha Tiger Reserve, From Kaziranga National Park, Assam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four wild buffaloes from Kaziranga National Park, Assam, were captured and transported to Kanha Tiger Reserve on Saturday. A team of Kanha forest officials is accompanying the vehicles carrying the animals.

A team member said on condition of anonymity that the vehicles are expected to reach Kanha in three to four days. On arrival, the buffaloes will be kept inside a quarantine enclosure developed in a one-hectare area.

The animals will remain in the enclosure for a month before a decision is taken to release them into the wild. During the quarantine period, officials will monitor whether the animals are healthy and free of disease.

Sources said the four buffaloes were captured almost one month ago in Assam and kept inside an acclimatisation enclosure. During this period, their behaviour was studied to ensure they were fit for transport. After receiving a positive report, the Kanha team arranged for transportation.

No wild buffalo

At present, Madhya Pradesh has no wild buffaloes. Sources said four more wild buffaloes would be brought to Kanha Tiger Reserve from Assam. In the first phase, 15 wild buffaloes will be brought. A total of 50 animals are to be brought from Assam.