4 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Collides With SUV In MP's Sehore | Representative Pic

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries after a truck collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Monday, police said.

The collision occurred near Godi Jod on the Ashta-Shujalpur Road around 2.30 pm, an official said.

Four people travelling in the SUV were killed on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police and ambulances reached the spot and extricated the victims from the SUV, which was completely mangled due to the impact of the crash, Parvati Police Station in-charge Harisingh Parmar said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Inder Singh and Rajaram, residents of Bhiyapura in Rajgarh district, while police were ascertaining the identity of the others.

Preliminary investigations suggest nine people were travelling in the SUV, which was transporting a mentally ill person for treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat said police are investigating the cause of the accident.