4 Including Women, Child Killed As Car Crashes Into Stationary Truck In MP’s Umaria -- VIDEO

4 Killed As Car Crashes Into Stationary Truck In MP’s Umaria -- VIDEO | X / IANS

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family, including three women and a child, were killed after their Ertiga car rammed into a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Bharula village under the Civil Lines police station limits.

The victims, residents of Lilhatola in Anuppur district, were travelling to Chitrakoot in Satna, where they were taking a young girl for an examination.

According to police, the car crashed into a truck parked on the roadside, killing four occupants on the spot. A woman who sustained serious injuries was rushed to a medical facility, where she later died during treatment.

Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: Four people, including two women, a man, and a three-year-old child, died after an car collided with a roadside parked truck on National Highway-43 near Bharola village in Umaria district. One person was critically injured and hospitalized. Police reached… pic.twitter.com/z8KDvU6DQi — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2026

The collision left the vehicle completely mangled, and the victims were extricated after hours of effort.

Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: Four people, including two women, a man, and a three-year-old child, died after an car collided with a roadside parked truck on National Highway-43 near Bharola village in Umaria district. One person was critically injured and hospitalized. Police reached… pic.twitter.com/z8KDvU6DQi — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2026

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said the accident took place near Siddhababa Dham Bharaula.

Umaria, Madhya Pradesh: A tragic accident on National Highway 43 in Umaria claimed five lives after an Ertiga car heading to Chitrakoot crashed into a stationary truck near Bharola village. A three-year-old child was among the victims. The driver survived, and police have begun… pic.twitter.com/NwXx5O8BtG — IANS (@ians_india) July 9, 2026

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar Sharma said the accident occurred near Siddhababa Dham Bharaula. “At around 3 am, an Ertiga car carrying family members from Anuppur was travelling from their native village Leela to Chitrakoot. In front of Bharola village in Umaria district, the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck. The tragic accident claimed the lives of five people. All necessary legal formalities and procedural action have been completed,” he said.

Police said the victims’ relatives are arriving from Lilhatola, and an investigation into the accident is underway.