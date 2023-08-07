 4-day All India Quad Torc ATV Racing Championship: Team Brahmastra, Arjuna Winners
4-day All India Quad Torc ATV Racing Championship: Team Brahmastra, Arjuna Winners

11 teams from 9 states take part.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
4-day All India Quad Torc ATV Racing Championship: Team Brahmastra, Arjuna Winners | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Team Brahmastra (KK Wagh Engineering College, Nashik) and Team Arjuna (KPR Engineering College, Coimbatore) won the All India Quad Torc ATV Racing Championship in Quad and FOMBI categories.

Team Technocrats (Thakur College, Mumbai) and Team Godavari (SRKR College, Visakhapatnam) were runners-up.

About 11 teams from 9 states arrived in the city to participate in the competition held from August 4-7.

All the teams had to compete in nail-biting challenges like Torque Challenge, Mud Walking, Hill Jump, Drop Test, Ramp Jump, Technical Test, ATV Assembly Challenge, Track Race, Acceleration Test and Drag Challenge.

