4 Children Drown In A Pond In MP's Shivni

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four children drowned in a pond where they had gone to take a bath in Dhobisarra village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivni district.

The deceased were identified as Rishabh (5), Aarav (6), Ritik (10) and Aush (8). Parents were at their workplace and came to know about the tragic incident after villagers informed them. A passerby spotted the bodies floating on the water and raised an alarm. Subsequently, the local police were informed. Police said the bodies were handed over to the families after a post-mortem was conducted late on Sunday.

