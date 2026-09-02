4 Children Die After Family Picnic At Waterfall In MP's Shivpuri; Blood Samples Collected From 50 People

Four Children Die After Goratila Waterfall Picnic In MP’s Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four children died after falling ill following a family picnic at a waterfall in Goratila village of Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday.

The administration to collected blood samples from 50 people and order testing of the waterfall water.

The incident took place on Sunday at Goratila waterfall in Shivpuri District.

According to the report, 15 members of two families from Shivpuri had gone to the waterfall for a picnic.

They reportedly bathed in the waterfall and ate food there. Shortly afterwards, several family members, including children, began feeling unwell.

The affected children were rushed to hospital in critical condition, where four of them died.

Following the incident, Collector and District Magistrate Arpit Verma directed health and revenue officials to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday, the Health Department formed two special medical teams and collected blood samples from 50 people, including the 15 picnic-goers and others who had come in contact with them.

Officials also collected samples of water from the waterfall to determine whether it contained any infectious agents or toxic substances.

Kolaras SDM Shivdayal Dhakad, along with administrative officials, inspected the waterfall and directed the Health Department to conduct a door-to-door survey in the village.

The administration has advised people not to use the waterfall water for drinking, bathing or domestic purposes until the test reports are received. Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society provided financial assistance of ₹1.5 lakh each to the families of the four deceased children.

Authorities said the exact cause of the children’s deaths will be established after blood and water test reports are received, while health teams continue monitoring residents for any similar symptoms.