39th National Taekwondo Championship: 7 players selected for national championship

The seven students of MP State Martial Arts Academy have been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in four different weight categories

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven players from Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy (Taekwondo) have been selected to take part in 39th Junior National Taekwondo Championship to be held in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh from February 3 to 5.

The seven students of MP State Martial Arts Academy have been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in four different weight categories. Taekwondoin Anshul will participate in 48kg weight category, Aditya will participate in 63kg, Afzal Ali will take part in 68kg weight category and Sobhagya will compete in 78kg weight category.

In the junior girls’ category, Ayushi Singh will compete in 42 kg weight category, Poonam will take part in the 46kg weight category and Ragini will fight in 49kg weight category.

Earlier, all taekwondo athletes had won gold medals in the 6th Cadet and 34th Junior, Senior Boys, and Girls MP State Taekwondo Championship 2022, which was held in Sagar from December 27–30.

