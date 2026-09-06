₹393 Crore Mismatch Rings Alarm At Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation, Audit Seeks Special Probe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Normally, the amount deposited in bank accounts is higher than that recorded in a cash book. However, an audit of the Madhya Pradesh Textbook Corporation (MPTBC) has found the reverse, flagging a difference of over Rs 393 crore.

The corporation's audit for financial year 2024-25 found that its cash book reflected Rs 393 crore more than the amount deposited in banks, indicating a serious discrepancy.

The audit report said the difference had been reflected in previous years as well, raising the possibility of serious irregularities. It recommended a special investigation into the matter.

Examination of the Bank Reconciliation Statement (BRS) for 2024-25 also found that instead of maintaining a manual cash book, the corporation prepared its cash book using Tally, on the basis of which a chartered accountant (CA) prepared the BRS.

Cross-checking the BRS revealed a difference of Rs 393,55,13,903.42 between the bank statement and Tally cash book.

The audit report stated that if any irregularity emerges in the future, responsibility would rest entirely with the corporation administration.

The audit also detected differences between revised budget estimates and actual income and expenditure from 2021 to 2025, ranging from 1.42% to 14.88%.

2024-25

Head

Sanctioned (Rs lakh)

Revised (Rs lakh)

Actual (Rs lakh)

Difference (Rs lakh)

Difference

Income

71,614.40

77,540.68

74,000.60

3,540.08

4.78%

Expenditure

71,277.25

62,748.80

61,867.49

881.31

1.42%

2023-24

Head

Sanctioned (Rs lakh)

Revised (Rs lakh)

Actual (Rs lakh)

Difference (Rs lakh)

Difference

Income

71,592.65

73,777.08

69,072.05

4,705.03

6.81%

Expenditure

69,944.49

65,222.52

61,232.21

3,990.31

6.51%

Rs 8.44 crore mismatch in book-sale income

The audit also found a difference between book-sale income transferred by various depots to the headquarters and the amount recorded in the headquarters' Tally cash book.

While depots reported transferring Rs 20,91,54,521, the headquarters' Tally cash book recorded Rs 29,35,86,938, resulting in a difference of Rs 8,44,32,417.

The audit sought rectification of the discrepancy and said similar objections had been raised in previous years.