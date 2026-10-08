375 New UG Seats Added Under All-India Quota In Madhya Pradesh

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 375 new UG seats have been added under the All-India quota in ongoing AYUSH NEET counselling 2026-27. Five new AYUSH colleges have been added under the state quota and seat capacities in two existing colleges have been increased.

The new colleges are LN Ayurved Medical College, Bhopal; Ram Krishna Ayurved College, Bhopal; Narayan Shri Homeopathic College, Bhopal; Ram Krishna Homeopathic College, Bhopal; SM Deo Homeopathic College, Balaghat; NRI Institutes of Ayurvedic Medical College, Bhopal; KS Homoeopathic Medical College, Gwalior.

However, around 85% seats are vacant in AYUSH NEET UG in Madhya Pradesh at the end of the second round of counselling. The AYUSH counselling process involves approximately 48 colleges, including nine government AYUSH colleges (located in Bhopal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Indore, Burhanpur, Jabalpur, Rewa, and others) and various private colleges, offering a total of around 3,500 UG seats.

Only about 15 to 20% of seats (a maximum of approximately 525 AYUSH seats) have been filled.

National spokesperson of the AYUSH Medical Association Dr Rakesh Pandey said, The increase in seats will benefit students under both the state and All-India quotas. However, admissions are lower compared to previous years.