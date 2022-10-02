36th National Games 2022; MP athletes win medals, set record

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Games 2022 has started, and MP has won medals in different sports. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated all the winning players saying, "This is the beginning of better performance for Madhya Pradesh athletes. I am sure that all the players of Madhya Pradesh that are representing the state in sports will win medals with great performance and will make Madhya Pradesh proud."

Shreya and Aishwary

Shreya Agrawal and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of MP have won silver medals in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team.

Swapna Barman

Swapna Barman of Madhya Pradesh has created a new meet record by jumping 1.83 metres in the women's high jump event on Friday in the athletics. She said, "I had no idea that I'd end up setting a meet record. All I wanted to do was my best and win for my state".

Shivanee Pawar

Shivanee Pawar of MP won a gold medal in 50kg wrestling and Rohit Patel won a bronze medal in the 57 kg category freestyle. Shivanee said, "Currently, my goal is to confirm a berth in the Olympics and Asian games. I am preparing for that only."

Bronze in 400m relay

On winning the 400 m relay team, Vijaya Kumari said, "I am delighted. It is my first National Games medal.” In the 400m relay, Twinkle Pundir, Himani Chandel, Indu Prasad, Vijaya Kumari and Gulafsha Khatoon participated (reserve player). The MP team touched the finishing line in 46.03 seconds.