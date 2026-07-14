364 Bags Of Urea, DAP Fertiliser Seized During Raid In MP's Vidisha; Black Marketing Case Registered

364 Bags Of Urea, DAP Fertilizer Seized In MP Raid; Black Marketing Case Registered In MP's Sironj | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of agriculture, revenue and police officials raided a house in Vidisha's Narayanpur village late on Saturday night and seized 364 bags of fertilizer.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off about alleged fertilizer hoarding and black marketing, the raid was conducted around 10 pm by Agriculture Extension Officer Anuj Kumar Dhakad and the Naib Tehsildar.

The team recovered 347 bags of urea and 17 bags of DAP fertiliser from a pickup vehicle parked outside the house and a room inside the premises.

The stock was seized after the accused, Janak Singh Yadav, allegedly failed to produce valid purchase and stock records.

The seized fertilizer has been handed over to another villager for safe custody, while samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

Based on a written complaint submitted by the Senior Agriculture Development Officer, Sironj police registered an FIR against Janak Singh Yadav under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, along with provisions of the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, and the Fertilizer (Movement Control) Order, 1973.

Officials said the action was taken amid complaints of fertilizer shortages and alleged black marketing in the region. The investigation is underway to determine the source of the stock and whether it was being sold illegally at inflated prices.